UPS to close Stockton hub facility by end of May

STOCKTON – The UPS hub in Stockton is set to close at the end of the month, the shipping company says.

UPS confirmed the hub's closure is set to happen May 29.

Stockton's facility is just one of the closures expected after UPS announced earlier in the year that it would be undertaking a massive cost-cutting effort.

About 20,000 jobs are expected to be cut by the shipping company, about 4% of the UPS workforce.

It's unclear how many jobs will be affected by the Stockton facility's closure, but UPS stated it will try to move some employees to other positions.

"Our employees are extremely important to us, and we understand the impact this may have on them and their families," UPS said in a statement about the Stockton hub closure. "We will work with those who may be impacted throughout the process to provide support."

The UPS hub in Lathrop appears to be unaffected by the company's retreat, in part spurred by its decision to deliver fewer Amazon packages.

Last year, UPS also announced a plan to cut 12,000 positions.