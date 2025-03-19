Mercado Davis opens in Westlake Plaza, filling void of Mexican markets in the city

DAVIS -- The city of Davis is finally home to an authentic Mexican market, and customers tell CBS News Sacramento it's about time.

Mercado Davis opened in the Westlake Plaza along Lake Boulevard a few weeks ago and has been well-received by customers so far.

"I didn't think it was gonna happen this fast, but eventually I knew it would," said co-owner Carlos Martin of his customers who are already regulars.

Carlos bought the store in Davis and moved to the area from the Bay Area to pursue his goal of owning a market here. He describes it as "filling a void" in a community with a thriving Hispanic population.

"I could see the vision," said Carlos. "And already I feel like I've known these people forever. Why didn't we move here earlier? Everybody is so nice, so down to earth."

Carlos co-owns the market with his sister Ana Martin. Their family-style business is one that greets each customer with a smile.

"Because I want them to feel like they're at home," said Carlos.

Carlos says growing up, he worked at his father's Mexican market in the Bay Area. Now, he and his sister carry on the legacy with a new audience in Yolo County.

"I think the best part of the whole thing has been the people are so welcoming here in Davis, everyone is so patient. We have lines sometimes way down the aisle. It's a small town so people know each other and people are talking about their kids, what they did this weekend. They're super excited we are here and that makes us happy to be here," said Ana Martin.

The market boasts authentic Mexican products, baked goods, breads, fresh marinated meats, chorizo, house-made salsas, fresh tortilla chips, and much more.

The store is also filled with the delicious smell of constantly cooking food. Their menu includes chicken tinga tostadas, burritos, tacos, chile relleno, lengua, quesa birria and more. Everything is made fresh daily.

"I go every hour and try this, try that and if it's not good I throw it in the garbage and say do it over," said Carlos. "If I wouldn't eat it, I won't put it out.

From filling their stomach to filling the shopping cart, customers say they're glad they can shop for authentic Mexican products without leaving Davis.

"This is very unique. We don't have to go to Dixon or Woodland," said customer Alisa Lembke.

Lembke lives close by and says she is already a regular at the market.

"It's very local, we can walk here, enjoy the brand-new restaurant inside the market. The market is fabulous, they really have stepped up their game," said Lembke.

Ana is glad to offer an option to shop local to Davis residents.

"Everybody is super excited they don't have to make the trip. We've got tons of spices, the restaurant, carnitas, chicharrones, that you don't find a in a typical taqueria," said Ana.

The market is even offering a student discount to draw in the UC Davis crowd.

As they grow, they expect to add a local farm stand inside with fresh local foods and even a Mexican bakery which they hope will open soon.

Mercado Davis is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. It is located at 1260 Lake Blvd. in Davis.