Two men shot outside of Stockton strip club

STOCKTON - Authorities are looking for a shooter or shooters who shot two men outside of a strip club in Stockton early Sunday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office got word of a shooting outside of Déjà Vu Showgirls, which is along West Lane, just south of the Calaveras River, they say.

File photo of the Déjà Vu Showgirls sign.

While heading to the club, deputies were told that the victims, for unknown reasons, had been driven to the Kings Card Club. Then, when deputies arrived at the Card Club, they found two men, ages 31 and 39, with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

The men were taken to the hospital to be treated.

The sheriff's office believes the shooting resulted from an attempted carjacking. Anyone with information is asked to contact and refer to case #22-22790.

The strip club has seen its share of violent crimes over the years. In 2018, a man was robbed in the parking lot and dragged to death by the suspect's car. Prior to that, in 2015, there was another shooting in the parking lot. In 2014, someone was shot inside the club.

"It's a bad situation for this whole environment here, for our families and our kids," said a pastor at the church across the street from the club after the 2018 incident. "It's a constant thing, almost bi-weekly or every week, something is going on there."