Memorial held for Sacramento mother, baby found dead in canal

A family and community are mourning the loss of Sacramento woman Whisper Owen and her baby, Sandra. Nearly a week ago, Owen's car was pulled from a canal just outside of Escalon, and both she and her baby were found dead inside the car.

A memorial was held Saturday night in remembrance.

"It's heartbreaking. It's really sad, it gets us all emotional," said memorial organizer Jessica Waller.

"These people came together to help us find her from everywhere," said Vickie Torres, Owen's mother.

Owen was last seen leaving Fresno on July 15 on her way back to Sacramento. Her car was seen on traffic cameras in Atwater and Waterford. Community members helped in the search before a cell phone ping led a private dive team to the location of the car.

"I was the last one to hug her. She was in my arms that she felt around her last. And baby Sandra," said Torres.

Now, community members in the area want to offer support, organizing a memorial in the mother's and daughter's honor.

"Yes, we don't know each other, but they're not from our area either," said Waller. "We're just here to help the family because they're out-of-towners. Why not help them come to a place they don't have any familiarity with."

"Whisper was the one everyone always waited to show up, because she was big as life," said Torres, "Little Sandra, she was just blossoming."

Her mother said she's touched by the outpouring of support from people far and wide.

"For the show of support that we have gotten, it is amazing, and I'm just so grateful because she went out with a bang, big as life. Even in her death, she was big as life," said Torres.

As the family begins the healing process, they're still looking for answers as to what led up to this tragic incident.