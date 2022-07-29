Watch CBS News
Memorial for Spencer Webb set for Saturday at Christian Brothers

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- A public memorial for Spencer Webb will be held at Sacramento's Christian Brothers High School on Saturday.

The celebration of life will start at 9 a.m. and will be followed by his funeral in Dixon.

Webb died earlier in July after a cliff diving incident near Eugene, Oregon.

He was a standout athlete at Christian Brothers High School Before and played tight end for the University of Oregon football team.

