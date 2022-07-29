Memorial for Spencer Webb set for Saturday at Christian Brothers High School

Memorial for Spencer Webb set for Saturday at Christian Brothers High School

Memorial for Spencer Webb set for Saturday at Christian Brothers High School

SACRAMENTO -- A public memorial for Spencer Webb will be held at Sacramento's Christian Brothers High School on Saturday.

The celebration of life will start at 9 a.m. and will be followed by his funeral in Dixon.

Webb died earlier in July after a cliff diving incident near Eugene, Oregon.

He was a standout athlete at Christian Brothers High School Before and played tight end for the University of Oregon football team.