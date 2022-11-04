Measure O divides Sacramento homeless advocates, political leaders and business community

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento voters will sound off on Election Day on a business-backed ballot measure to address the city's growing homelessness crisis.

Measure O is backed by the city's business community as a possible answer to some of the more than 10,000 people who live on the streets. Supporters of the ballot measure say it is a step toward action and what's gone on in the last eight years is a series of missteps that have not solved the problem. Critics of the measure say it's not a solution and does not offer real answers to affordable housing.

The measure is contingent on a partnership between the City of Sacramento and Sacramento County, which, right now, does not exist. If passed, the measure will require the city to create up to 600 shelter spaces in 90 days if there is funding to do so, a goal that one advocate for people who live unhoused said is not realistic.

"I don't have any confidence that the city can meet the demands of Measure O if it passes. Given that, it's a field day for opening the door to a lot of lawsuits," said Bob Erlenbusch with the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness.

The co-chair of the Yes on Measure O campaign told CBS13 he understands that advocates are passionate about the issue, but that Measure O is "something new."

"We've tried it your way, for eight years now, and it's made Sacramento the capital of homelessness, we're fed up," said Joshua Wood, a co-chair for the Yes on Measure O campaign.

People who live in encampments, and chose to reject housing, under Measure O, would be cited for a misdemeanor. Critics of the ballot measure say it further criminalizes homelessness. One Sacramento voter told CBS13 he appreciates that it is an attempt at a solution, but isn't convinced it's the only solution.

"Using a measure to allow voters to slow the process, or to criminalize the process, I don't necessarily agree with," said Christopher Carlson, a voter who also ran for California governor in 2018.

Carlson said he's long been aware of the homelessness crisis and told CBS13 that a measure on a ballot is not action.

Another Sacramento voter said she is still "undecided" on how she will vote for Measure O. She wants to do more research, she said, and has questions about the city and county partnership.

Wood said the campaign in support of Measure O is fundraising to answer to lawsuits already threatened by advocates, if the measure passes. If it does not, Erlenbusch told CBS13 he plans to be on the phone with the group the day after the election to create a "comprehensive" plan to address the city's homelessness crisis.

Measure O will be on the November ballot and Election Day is November 8.