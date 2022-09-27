McDonald's to start selling Happy Meals to adults — with a twist

The Hamburglar is back at McDonald's. But this time, it's just for adults.

McDonald's is bringing back its family of recognizable figurines in a new adult Happy Meal, which, yes, includes the toys. Beginning October 3, customers can order a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box — a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, with fries and a drink. The meal is a collaboration between the streetwear brand and the fast food chain as it digs deeper into nostalgia.

The food will be served in a specially designed box that should trigger memories of Happy Meals from the old days. Toys include redesigned takes on McDonald's famous mascots, including Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie, plus a new one named Cactus Buddy.

"We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA chief marketing and customer experience office in a release.

Cactus Plant Flea Market is a streetwear brand that has been popularized by Kanye West and Pharrell in recent years. Complex has described its aesthetic as a "fluid and eccentric combination" mixed with "playful graphic imagery." And its elusive origins are a major appeal for the brand's fans. Hoodies from the brand can sell as much as $1,000 on the online marketplace StockX.

McDonald's has found success with its celebrity collaborations, often crediting them for boosting sales. Past partnerships include BTS, J Balvin and Travis Scott, with the latter being so popular that it ran out of meals.