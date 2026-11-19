A truck carrying goats overturned on Interstate 5 near Maxwell Thursday morning, sending the animals onto the freeway shoulder.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on northbound I-5 in Colusa County. No injuries were reported.

Caltrans said the goats made it to the right shoulder, where their owner was working to round them up.

Maintenance crews also responded, and drivers were urged to slow down and give the animals and crews plenty of room.

It's unclear what caused the crash. It happened as a storm moved through Northern California, bringing widespread Valley rain and heavy Sierra snow.

Rain is expected to become more scattered Thursday afternoon, forecasters say, with showers continuing into the evening. Difficult Sierra travel is expected through early Friday.