More than 32,000 SMUD customers were without power Wednesday morning as strong winds and heavy rain moved through the Sacramento area.

SMUD's outage map showed 32,567 customers without power across 20 active outages in Sacramento County.

The National Weather Service said the storm will bring periods of heavy rain, mountain snow and gusty winds through Friday morning. The strongest winds in the Sacramento area are expected through Wednesday afternoon.

A wind advisory remains in effect for the Sacramento Valley, Delta and surrounding foothills, with south to southeast winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts as high as 55 mph.

Here it comes! A busy day of rain, snow and wind. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the biggest impacts in the valley this morning. 🌧️



Mountain snow will pile up through late Thursday. Avoid travel if you can in the Sierra. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/yZwahW0PO4 — Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) November 18, 2026

Bands of moderate to heavy rain could also lead to roadway flooding and difficult travel. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Thursday, with heavy downpours, gusty winds and localized flooding among the potential impacts.

Sacramento County has three sandbag locations open for people living in unincorporated areas:

• Branch Center, 3847 Branch Center Road

• Orangevale Community Center, 6826 Hazel Ave.

• Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station 116, 7995 Elwyn Ave.

The county provides sand and bags, but residents need to bring their own shovels. There is a limit of 20 bags per visit.

Heavy snow expected in the Sierra

In the Sierra, a winter storm warning remains in effect through early Friday. The National Weather Service forecasts 2 to 4 feet of snow above 5,000 feet, with as much as 5 feet at the highest peaks and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Heavy rain and mountain snow, gusty winds, thunderstorm chances are expected today through the end of the week, with more active weather expected this weekend and the week ahead. Be sure to stay tuned to the latest forecast and prepare accordingly!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/WGZPO77CFP — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 18, 2026

The early-season snow is also allowing some Tahoe-area ski resorts to get a jump on their planned openings.

Heavenly and Northstar are scheduled to open Friday, followed by Palisades Tahoe on Saturday and Sugar Bowl on Sunday. Palisades and Sugar Bowl both moved their openings up because of the snow.

Bear Valley and Boreal are scheduled to open Nov. 27, followed by Kirkwood on Dec. 4 and Homewood Mountain Resort on Dec. 11.

Heavenly reported about a foot of snow over the past week, while Northstar reported 18 inches, with significantly more snow expected across the Sierra in the coming days.