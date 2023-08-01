Massive $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs

$1.05 billion Mega Million jackpot up for grabs $1.05 billion Mega Million jackpot up for grabs 02:02

One lucky winner could nab a massive $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot that's up for grabs in Tuesday night's drawing.

If won, the mammoth jackpot would equal the fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions' history, the lottery said in a news release Saturday.

A grand prize winner could choose to spread it in annual payments over 29 years, or take a lump-sum option of an estimated $527.9 million,Mega Millions said.

The jackpot soared past a billion dollars after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night. Tuesday's drawing will be the 30th since the jackpot was last won in New York on April 18, according to Mega Millions.

Although no one scored the jackpot Friday, there were still big winners. One ticket sold in Pennsylvania won $5 million by matching the first five numbers and activating the optional Megaplier, which is available in most states with an extra $1 purchase.

Another four tickets sold in Arizona, California, New York and Pennsylvania matched the first five numbers to win $1 million.

The top Mega Millions jackpot to date was $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018. It's followed by a $1.348 billion ticket that was sold in Maine in January and a $1.337 billion prize last July.

In fourth place on Mega Millions' list is a $1.05 billion prize won by a ticket sold in Michigan in 2021.

Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing for the massive prize comes after a Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles matched all numbers to win a $1.08 billion prize – the third-largest Powerball jackpot.