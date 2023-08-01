Watch CBS News

$1.05 billion Mega Million jackpot up for grabs

One lucky winner could be $1.05 billion richer if they buy the winning Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing. KCAL News reporter Tina Patel is outside Ralphs in Van Nuys where someone won some of the money, but not all.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.