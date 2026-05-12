Marysville's Silver Dollar Saloon pivots business model due to rising costs

More than half of California's restaurants are reporting slower foot traffic, according to the California Restaurant Association. With rising costs and razor-thin margins, it's becoming more of a struggle for local restaurants to stay afloat.

Beloved Marysville community staple, Silver Dollar Saloon, is completely changing up its business model to keep doors open. The Marysville restaurant will serve as an event space.

The streets of Marysville's historic gold rush-era Chinatown were recently shut down for one last send-off. For decades, Silver Dollar Saloon has been more than a restaurant. It's been a gathering place.

"There's something special about this place. It has a special place in everyone's mind," said Joseph Ferrie, the owner.

Behind the bar and in the kitchen, he's the boss and saloon owner. But outside, Ferrie is closer to the town's unofficial greeter.

"There's so many of us who get so busy with everything that goes on in our lives, we forget to let our hair down and visit with the people who matter to us. This place has been that to so many people for so many years. It's nice to give it to the community one last time," he said.

The restaurant will now serve as an event space for weddings, private parties or special celebrations. Rising costs to keep those saloon doors swinging just aren't cutting it anymore.

"It's like working a second job to pay for the first job, and unfortunately, it's not a good way to continue to go," said Ferrie.

"It's a common sad story that we're seeing. Not just in Marysville but in every corner of California," said Jot Condie, president of the California Restaurant Association.

Condie says in a recent survey, nearly 40% of restaurants reported reducing their hours of operation, and more than 50% of restaurants have cited slower foot traffic.

"Customers, I think, are feeling a bit nervous about the economy. There's a resurgence of inflation concerns," said Condie, "but then beyond that, restaurants are frankly the living room of our communities. That's where people go to gather. That's where people go to have an experience."

That's why, instead of closing for good, the saloon is pivoting and transforming the space while going all in on a food trailer to keep its most popular dishes alive.

"You're losing that whole middle class of restaurants. Casual dining is going away. Fine dining is doing really well. People that have the money are going to go spend the money," said Ferrie. "That's why if you don't pivot like we're doing right now, you're not going to be in it for very long. People need to make a new way of making money and change with the times."

For one last night, the man who started as a dishwasher 23 years ago will still be doing what he's always done best. Making sure everyone who walks in feels like they belong.