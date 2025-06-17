Marysville to rename Oak Street after fallen Officer Osmar Rodarte

Marysville street to be renamed after slain officer, Osmar Rodarte

In a tearful presentation by the mayor of Marysville, city leaders honored fallen Officer Osmar Rodarte with a proclamation to rename Oak Street after his sacrifice.

Fellow officers, city leaders, community members and Rodarte's family poured into City Hall on Tuesday night for a proclamation to forever remember the man who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Mayor Chris Branscum said that Oak Street will be memorialized as Officer Osmar Rodarte Memorial Way.

"We will be eternally grateful for his service and sacrifice, and whereas the same is true for his family, who have sacrificed alongside this heroic American," said Renick House, Yuba County supervisor.

Rodarte was killed in March in the line of duty during a transnational drug trafficking bust in Olivehurst. He leaves behind his wife and young children.

"The pain never goes away. We will forever honor your son, your husband, your father, your grandson," Mayor Branscum said. "I saw your son get his badge pinned on in this room."

As the room remembered Rodarte, two more officers were sworn in to the Marysville Police Department. Rodarte's death in the line of duty was the first for the department in a hundred years.

"We are all with you. Though Osmar Rodarte is gone, his spirit will live on in our hearts and he will be remembered as a true hero who gave his life on the line of duty," House said.

Rodarte's family exchanged handshakes and hugs with city officials as they accepted the proclamation to rename Oak Street.

"The City of Marysville wishes to honor and preserve the memory of Officer Rodarte's life, service and sacrifice," Mayor Branscum said.

It's unclear exactly when new signage will be put in reflecting the name change, but the city says it will be soon.