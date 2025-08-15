Marysville Police Department names its new police chief after former chief retired

The Marysville Police Department has named its next police chief following the retirement of Christian Sachs, which came weeks after an officer at the department was shot and killed while serving a search warrant.

Vance Nabeta, who took over as the interim police chief when Sachs retired, will be sworn in as police chief on Tuesday.

Nabeta's career began in 1993 with the Marsyville Police Department as a police officer. He's held roles at the Yuba City Police Department, the California Department of Justice and the San Bruno Police Department.

He returned to Marysville as a retired annuitant detective. He later accepted a lieutenant role and came out of retirement to serve full-time. He's been serving as the interim police chief since April.

"As Chief of Police, my goal is to serve our community with integrity, humility, and a commitment to excellence," Nabeta said in a statement. "I strive to meet the needs of both our department and our city, while fostering and developing the next generation of leaders who will carry our mission forward."

When Sachs retired, he said the loss of officer Osmar Rodarte "shook me to my core." Rodarte was killed in March when he was serving a search warrant in a transnational drug trafficking operation.