Marysville police chief announces retirement, saying officer's death "shook me to my core"

MARYSVILLE – Marysville Police Chief Christian Sachs announced that he is retiring from the role, saying the loss of officer Osmar Rodarte "shook me to my core."

Rodarte was killed on March 26 while serving a search warrant that was part of a multi-year investigation into a transnational drug trafficking operation.

"The loss of one of our officers in the line of duty shook me to my core, and in the days that followed, I gave serious thought to stepping away," Sachs said in an email. "Leadership positions such as Chief of Police come with immense responsibility and intense scrutiny-both from within the department and from the public we serve. That is the nature of the role, and I accepted that when I took the oath of office."

Sachs said he is retiring with pride in what he accomplished.

The City of Marysville didn't give an exact date of when the retirement will take effect, just saying it is effective in May.

Thursday's announcement comes weeks after he was placed on administrative leave, citing a personnel matter.

Lieutenant Vance Nabeta became acting chief. It's unclear how long Nabeta will continue in that role.

Sachs was appointed interim police chief in 2017 and was sworn in as police chief the following year. He has served the department since 2001.