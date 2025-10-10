Marysville Police Department fined by Cal/OSHA six months after officer's death

The city of Marysville is facing more than $150,000 in citations from Cal/OSHA tied to the death of Officer Osmar Rodarte, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

"Cal/OSHA might think they're doing the right thing, I think they're mistaken," said Chris Branscum, the mayor of Marysville.

It's been six months since tragedy struck on Kestrel Court when Rodarte was killed during a drug trafficking bust.

After an exchange of gunfire, both Officer Rodarte and drug trafficker Rick Oliver were killed.

But now, the city of Marysville is facing 13 fines from Cal/OSHA.

"It's tragic to relive this in this circumstance. We're going to deal with it, we're going to fight this," Branscum said.

Among the citations, Cal/OSHA says the city failed to provide proper training to Rodarte, who was given a new assignment while executing a search warrant.

"I do know the city conducts proper training and I'm certain the county does and I have confidence in what our District Attorney, Mr. Clint Curry, ever says, and you were there," said the mayor.

Last month, CBS13 was there as the district attorney presented his investigation into the deadly shooting, finding the officer's actions to be justified during the raid.

"He did what he was trained to do," said Clint Curry, Yuba County district attorney.

Curry also specifically addressed Rodarte's bulletproof vest, which is among the citations from Cal/OSHA, which claims the city failed to provide properly fitting body armor. Curry said what he had on was standard.

"It basically stops at the belly button and all vests do that, plate carriers and regular vests. And you can see why just from this picture, because he's seated. If he had a longer vest, you wouldn't be able to sit down without either the vest coming up over your ears, or in this case, the plate being shoved in your throat as you squat or sit," Curry said.

"He was hit in precisely the most inopportune spot to be hit, and there's the tragedy of it. A centimeter one way or another and he's still with us," Branscum said.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office, which was also involved in March's raid, calls these citations a "dangerous precedent for unfocused oversight by a state entity that has little to no knowledge in regard to public safety and law enforcement."

The city of Marysville says it plans to appeal.

"We did not let Osmar down," Branscum said.

CBS13 reached out to Cal/OSHA, but they did not respond in time for this article.