Marysville's historic Bryant Field to be new home for pro baseball's High Wheelers

MARYSVILLE – The High Wheelers, a professional baseball team that played in Davis last season, has found a new home in Northern California.

The team announced that it will be playing baseball at the historic Bryant Field in Marysville after winning the Pioneer League championship last season.

The team said it struggled to get a sustainable presence for several reasons in Davis while playing at Dobbins Field.

But now the team is moving are starting a new era in Marysville where they will try to set new standards for player development, community engagement and fan experience. They will go by the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers.

Marysville is no stranger to baseball as legends like Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Jackie Robinson have all played in the city, according to the High Wheelers.

"In Oakland, we developed a successful model of radical community participation. We are confident we can continue this in Marysville, while also staying nimble enough to consistently improve the player and fan experience. We can't wait to see how our new Yuba-Sutter fans truly make the team their own." said Bryan Carmel, co-founder of the Oakland Ballers and the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers.

The city will pay $250,000 while the team plans to pay twice that from private sources to help fund improvements to Bryant Field. Some of the upgrades include a professional clubhouse, padded walls and a scoreboard.

The lease is for three years and will also serve as camps and clinics for local little leaguers.

"This is more than just a team; it's an opportunity to bring families, friends, and fans together to celebrate the great American pastime right here in our city with the highest level of pro sports Marysville has ever seen," said Jim Schaad, Marysville City Manager.

The team also announced Lon Hatamiya is the newest member of the ownership group. Hatamiya is a Marysville native and has spent his career in public service and the private sector.

The High Wheelers are the latest team to be added to the Pioneer League, behind the Oakland Ballers.