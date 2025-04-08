Former California first lady Maria Shriver returns to Sacramento for book signing

SACRAMENTO — California's former first lady Maria Shriver made a return to Sacramento Tuesday evening as hundreds of people came out to hear her speak about her career and her family memories.

The event took place at the Westminister Presbyterian Church right across from Capitol Park.

"It was an extraordinary time in my life, a job that I did not want at all," Shriver said of her time as first lady. "I came into this job kicking and screaming. It turned out probably to be the best job I'd ever had."

The author, journalist, and advocate for women returned to the capital city to promote her new book and to reflect on the events in her life that have led to heartbreak and healing.

"This book fundamentally, I think, is about identity, who we are without the journalism, without the first lady, without who you're married to," Shriver said.

Shriver became California's first lady in 2003 after her husband, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was elected governor. The couple later divorced after his affair with the family housekeeper became public.

"I met Arnold when I was 21, and I was looking to find somebody that was as different as I could find," Shriver said.

While first lady, Shriver created the California Hall of Fame, which holds an annual induction ceremony in Sacramento.

"I'm really proud of the work that we did," she said.

The mother of four now jokes about having to share the spotlight with her kids.

"I'm Patrick Schwarzenegger's mother. That's what happened. After all this work, that's what I have ended up with," she said jokingly.

Shriver — who is a Democrat — also joked that she's going to set up an appointment with her cousin Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who is serving as President Trump's secretary of health and human services.