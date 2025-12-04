Manteca police seek help identifying 3 suspects in Great Wolf Lodge car break-in investigation

Manteca police say they are seeking help identifying three suspects after dozens of vehicles were broken into at the Great Wolf Lodge on Thanksgiving morning.

Police said they responded to the indoor water park and resort on Daniels Street around 7:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning and identified 48 vehicles with smashed windows.

Officers said the suspect took off with electronics, toiletry items and at least one firearm.

In an update on Thursday, police said they received surveillance video from Great Wolf Lodge and were able to determine that three suspects arrived in a stolen vehicle.

The suspects parked the vehicle on the freeway offramp, south of the lodge, and entered the parking lot through a fence that borders the parking lot and Highway 120 bypass, police said.

A California Highway Patrol officer located and recovered the stolen vehicle while the suspects were breaking into vehicles, police said. But when the suspects realized the vehicle was gone when they returned, they took off west on foot into the neighboring shopping center. This is where police said they were able to get surveillance video of the suspects without face coverings.

Manteca police say they're seeking to identify three suspects who allegedly broke into dozens of vehicles at the Great Wolf Lodge on Thanksgiving morning. Manteca Police Department

The vehicle the suspects used was reported stolen out of Roseville on Nov. 20. Police said they determined the vehicle went to San Francisco and other Bay Area cities before arriving at the Great Wolf Lodge.

Police said further details are being withheld at this time to allow investigators to put the case together.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is urged to contact the Manteca Police Department at (209) 456-8101.