48 cars broken into on Thanksgiving at Manteca's Great Wolf Lodge

Dozens of vehicles were broken into early Thanksgiving morning in the parking lot of the Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca, officials said.

The Manteca Police Department said officers were called to the indoor water park and resort on Daniels Street around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, after reports of multiple car burglaries. Officers arrived and identified 48 vehicles with smashed windows.

Investigators said thieves stole electronics, toiletry items and at least one firearm.

Great Wolf Lodge uses a gated parking system that requires drivers to pull a ticket to enter, police said. The resort also has on-site security, but police said they do not yet know whether guards were present in the parking lot when the break-ins happened.

"Safety is always our primary focus, and we utilize a variety of security measures in our parking facilities including gates, video surveillance and routine patrols," Great Wolf Lodge said in a statement. "Despite these measures, some vehicles in our parking lot were vandalized this morning, and we are working closely with law enforcement to assist in their investigation as well as assisting those guests who were affected."

The lodge has surveillance cameras, but detectives have not yet received the footage. Manteca police said the resort informed them that it wants to compile the video before releasing it to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manteca Police Department.