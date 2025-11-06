Watch CBS News
Crash at Manteca intersection sends 4 to hospital, including 2 on motorcycle

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Four people, including two people on a motorcycle, were taken to the hospital after a crash at a Manteca intersection late Thursday morning, police said.

Around 11:30 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Main and Edison streets for reports of a crash involving a van and a motorcycle. 

Officers said the van was heading south on S. Main Street when the driver turned left at the intersection of Main and Edison. This is when officers said the motorcycle crashed into the van.

The van then crashed into an SUV at the westbound stop sign on E. Edison Street and Main Street. 

Police said two people on the motorcycle were taken to a local hospital with what officers described as serious injuries. Police said the two riders were wearing helmets and were conscious on scene. 

The driver and passenger in the van were taken to a hospital for complaints of pain, police said. The driver of the SUV complained of pain but was not taken to the hospital. 

Police said the crash remains under investigation. 

