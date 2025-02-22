Manteca city councilor who shot stepson in self-defense will not be charged, police say

MANTECA – A Manteca city councilor who said he shot his stepson in self-defense during an attack last month will not be facing charges, the Manteca Police Department said on Saturday.

The shooting happened on Jan. 23 at City Councilor David Breitenbucher's home on Yolo Street.

Police said Breitenbucher reported that his stepson attacked him, prompting Breitenbucher to shoot his stepson in self-defense.

Breitenbucher suffered a head injury and both men were taken to the hospital to receive treatment.

In Saturday's update, police said Breitenbucher would not face charges.

Breitenbucher's stepson, identified as 31-year-old Landon White, was charged with assault with the intent to commit great bodily injury, the police department said.