Manteca city councilor shoots stepson in self-defense, police say

MANTECA — The Manteca Police Department said a city councilor shot his stepson in self-defense during an attack on Thursday.

The shooting happened in the early afternoon at City Councilor David Breitenbucher's home on Yolo Street.

The stepson, who doesn't live in the home, allegedly attacked and threatened to kill Breitenbucher, resulting in Breitenbucher using a personal firearm to shoot his stepson at least once in the abdomen. Breitenbucher then called 911 to report what had happened, police said.

Vice Mayor and District 3 City Councilor David Breitenbucher City of Manteca

During the confrontation, Breitenbucher suffered a head injury. Both individuals were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Manteca police said no arrest has been made, but they are actively investigating the matter.

Breitenbucher is vice mayor and represents District 3 in the San Joaquin County city of Manteca. He has served on the council for around six years.

According to the city's website, Breitenbucher previously served with the Manteca Fire Department and retired from there in 2016.