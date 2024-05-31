Man, woman arrested after shooting and hourslong standoff in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — A man and woman are in custody following a shooting and an hours-long standoff in Fairfield on Friday.

It happened near the corner of Dover Avenue and San Remo Street.

Fairfield police and SWAT tried to communicate with the suspects for hours following an afternoon shooting.

Jennifer Dahlke stood by with dozens of other neighbors watching the situation unfold.

"We're all really concerned and we're all hoping for the best outcome," Dahlke said.

Tiegha Wilson, who lives in the area, was watching TV when she heard the sirens.

"The police pulled up. They were able to see the guy in the driver seat," she said. "They were able to pull him out. He was shot in the chest."

Wilson said the man who was shot was driving this car when he pulled over before police arrived. It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if the victim knew the suspects involved.

The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital.

"We're all just worried, concerned you know?" neighbor Darren Holly said. "We just want to know what's going on."

Many neighbors echoed the same sentiment as they hoped to get answers to what happened.

"I ended up coming out here on the street watching and just watching to see what the outcome was going to be," Dahlke said.

The victim and suspects' identities have not yet been released.