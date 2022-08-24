Man wandered onto Stagg High campus, raising security questions months after student was stabbed

STOCKTON - A student at Stagg High School is speaking out on social media after a man, possibly a transient, came onto campus this week.

On Monday, a student took a photo of the man who was sitting on the school grounds. They then posted the photo to social media with the caption that reads:

"Nahh, what the f*** is thatttt this security booty crack.

"bruh there was a whole a** homeless man school security still a** asf."

The profanity in the post has been redacted. 209 Times

The school said the incident happened around 1:15 p.m. and that a Stockton Unified School District police officer escorted the man off campus. After the incident, school administrators sent the following message to parents:

"Yesterday afternoon, Stagg had a trespasser on campus in our Football stadium. Stagg Campus Security Monitors and SUSD Police Officer immediately met the trespasser and escorted him off campus. At no time were Stagg students and staff in harm's way. If any of Stagg students express feelings of anxiety due to this incident, Stagg is providing counseling services in Stagg's wellness center. Thank you for your continued support as we work towards providing the safest environment that promotes educational and social growth of our students."

CBS13 has reached out to the Stockton Unified School District about the incident and is still waiting to hear back.

This incident comes just months after Stagg High student Alycia Reynaga was stabbed in the school's parking lot. Her alleged killer, 52-year-old Anthony Gray, allegedly came onto campus and tried to grab two girls in the parking lot before attacking 15-year-old Reynaga.

Reynaga was pronounced dead later on at San Joaquin County General Hospital.

Anthony Gray, 52 Stockton Police Department

The killing prompted questions about campus security as many questioned why the gate the defendant allegedly used to enter the campus was open. The Stockton Unified superintendent later said the district would be reviewing safety protocols districtwide.

A month after the incident, the school told CBS13 that it had added new safety measures, including more security fencing.

Anthony Gray has been charged with murder, causing corporal injury to a child and bringing or possessing a weapon on school grounds. He also faces a special circumstance of murder by torture with prosecutors claiming the killing was intentional.