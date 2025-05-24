Man apprehended after walking away from El Dorado County conservation camp, CDCR says

GEORGETOWN – A man serving a 12-year sentence was apprehended after walking away from a conservation camp in El Dorado County late Friday night, authorities said on Saturday.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said 24-year-old Dion Harvey was discovered missing from his bunk at Growlersburg Conservation Camp around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

After searching the fire camp buildings and grounds, local law enforcement was notified to help look for Harvey.

By 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Harvey was located near the camp grounds and taken into custody.

He was taken to the Sierra Conservation Center and escape charges will be considered by the El Dorado County District Attorney, the CDCR said.

Harvey was received from San Bernardino County on April 10, 2023, after he was sentenced to 12 years for second-degree robbery with an enhancement for use of a firearm.