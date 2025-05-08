Merced County man turns himself in for Turlock shooting

TURLOCK — A Merced County man turned himself in for a shooting that happened earlier this week in Turlock, police said Thursday.

Delhi resident Eric Martinez, 25, is accused of trying to force his way into a home on Angelus Street on the morning of May 6, the Turlock Police Department said. Multiple people were inside the residence, including a woman who knew Martinez.

As officers were heading to the home upon receiving the initial report of Martinez trying to enter the residence, Turlock police said multiple calls were made to dispatchers reporting that shots had been fired.

Officers arrived to find the woman had been shot in the abdomen. She was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

A vehicle believed to be connected to the Angelus Street incident was spotted by officers around the same time. Turlock police said the officers attempted to pursue it but eventually lost sight of it.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Martinez through various witness accounts. Turlock detectives and SWAT obtained a search warrant for Martinez's residence and located evidence they said connected him to the Angelus Street shooting.

Martinez turned himself in to authorities at the Turlock Public Safety Center late Thursday morning and was later booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.

He faces two counts of attempted murder, one count of child endangerment, one count of evading police and weapons charges, police said. The second attempted murder charge is due to there being more than one person in the home at the time of the shooting.