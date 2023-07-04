Maryland man allegedly steals forklift from Lowe's, fatally runs woman over at Home Depot

BALTIMORE -- A man is charged with the death of a 73-year-old woman after he allegedly stole a forklift from a Lowe's in Waldorf and ran her over in a Home Depot parking lot Sunday, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said.

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, theft and other related charges.

Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to the Lowe's on Crain Highway for a reported burglary in progress. When they arrived, the suspect was already gone.

Investigators believe Brown broke into the business, stole a forklift and rammed it through the rear gates before driving it about half a mile north to the Home Depot, where he allegedly rammed a vehicle parked in the parking lot.

A woman identified as Gloristine Pinkney, of Waldorf, was asleep in the car at the time of the collision, police said. When she got out of the car and began running away, Brown allegedly followed her and ran her over with the forklift.

Police canvassing the area found Pinkney's body beneath the forklift, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators do not believe Brown and Pinkney knew each other.

After running Pinkney over, Brown allegedly fled in her car. Investigators developed Brown as the suspect, and he was arrested at his home Sunday evening. Pinkney's car was found nearby.

Brown is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. An investigation is ongoing.