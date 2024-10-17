Man who stabbed roommate to death in Roseville home sentenced to 26 years to life

ROSEVILLE — A Placer County judge sentenced a man to 26 years to life in state prison for stabbing his roommate to death in Roseville in June 2022, prosecutors said Thursday.

Ryan Bacon, 38, stabbed his roommate 17 times a their residence on Loretto Drive, the Placer County District Attorney's Office said. First responders found the roommate down inside the home with a broken-off knife blade still in his abdomen.

Bacon had left the home before Roseville police arrived but was later located by officers with part of the murder weapon still in his possession, prosecutors said.

The district attorney's office said Bacon later admitted to the killing in an interview with police.

A Placer County jury convicted Bacon of first-degree murder with enhancements back on May 3.