Man shot while sitting in his vehicle in Stockton; police searching for suspects

STOCKTON -- A 47-year-old man is being treated for his injuries after being shot while sitting in his vehicle, said authorities.

The shooting took place in the Park District in Stockton, at the intersection of Olympic Circle and David Avenue.

According to Stockton Police Department, the victim tried to get away after being shot while sitting in his vehicle. In his attempt to escape, he crashed his vehicle.

He was then sent to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The police are on the lookout for the suspects, who have been identified as two black men.