Woman arrested in connection to stabbing at Sacramento home

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a woman stabbed her husband early Sunday morning, seriously injuring him.  

Around 12:30 a.m., deputies went to a home on the 1100 block of Singingwood Road for a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a man who was stabbed several times in the chest and torso. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He is expected to survive.

According to the sheriff's office, they arrested 33-year-old Isrielle Eddington and booked her into the Sacramento County Main Jail. Her bail was $75,000.

The sheriff's office said she is expected to appear in court on March 11.

