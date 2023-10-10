Man killed, woman injured in weekend shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON — A man died and a woman was hospitalized after being shot over the weekend in Stockton, police said Monday.
It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Kelley Drive and Plymouth Road in the Lakeview District.
The woman suffered a single gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, the Stockton Police Department said in a news release. The man died at the scene.
Officials have not released the identities of the victims.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. No details were available on a suspect or motive.
