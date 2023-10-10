Watch CBS News
Man killed, woman injured in weekend shooting in Stockton

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — A man died and a woman was hospitalized after being shot over the weekend in Stockton, police said Monday.

It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Kelley Drive and Plymouth Road in the Lakeview District.

The woman suffered a single gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, the Stockton Police Department said in a news release. The man died at the scene.

Officials have not released the identities of the victims.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. No details were available on a suspect or motive.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 5:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

