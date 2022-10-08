Watch CBS News
Grass Valley man killed in single-vehicle crash

By Jennifer Bonnett

/ CBS Sacramento

NEVADA COUNTY -- A 51-year-old Grass Valley man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

Just after 8 p.m., Grass Valley California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a overturned vehicle on State Route 49, south of Streeter Road, in south Nevada County. 

When they arrived on scene, officers located an overturned Jeep Cherokee. The driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the CHP report.

Officers determined the unidentified man was driving north on SR-49 in a reckless manner, passing traffic on the right. He moved to the left towards in the number one lane and swerved back to the right before losing steering control of the Jeep, and overturning several times at high speed, CHP reported.

He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

This collision remains under investigation, but it appears alcohol might be a factor in this collision.

