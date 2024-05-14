Man killed in crash on Highway 16 in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a man died in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 16 just east of Rancho Murieta Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Highway 16 west of Murieta South Parkway.

Officials said a driver died as a result of the crash. Sacramento Metro Fire said one other person was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries in the head-on crash.

Caltrans said traffic was slowing on southbound Highway 16 in the area.

No other information was available.