Man killed in crash on Highway 16 in Sacramento County

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a man died in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 16 just east of Rancho Murieta Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. 

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Highway 16 west of Murieta South Parkway. 

Officials said a driver died as a result of the crash. Sacramento Metro Fire said one other person was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries in the head-on crash. 

Caltrans said traffic was slowing on southbound Highway 16 in the area.

No other information was available. 

First published on May 14, 2024 / 5:57 PM PDT

