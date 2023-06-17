Man seriously injured after tractor crashes into Calaveras County home
SACRAMENTO - A man required an air ambulance after a tractor rolled down an embankment and crashed into a home in Calaveras County Saturday morning.
Calaveras Consolidated Fire was called out just before 9:00 a.m. to reports of a tractor that had gone off the roadway along Hartvickson Lane in Valley Springs. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered a tractor that had rolled down a 10-foot embankment and into a residence.
The driver of the tractor, only described as an adult man, suffered major injuries and was transported to a trauma center in Modesto. officials said.
No one inside the home was injured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.