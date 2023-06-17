Man seriously injured after tractor crashes into Calaveras County home

SACRAMENTO - A man required an air ambulance after a tractor rolled down an embankment and crashed into a home in Calaveras County Saturday morning.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire was called out just before 9:00 a.m. to reports of a tractor that had gone off the roadway along Hartvickson Lane in Valley Springs. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered a tractor that had rolled down a 10-foot embankment and into a residence.

The driver of the tractor, only described as an adult man, suffered major injuries and was transported to a trauma center in Modesto. officials said.

No one inside the home was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.