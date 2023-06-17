Watch CBS News
Man seriously injured after tractor crashes into Calaveras County home

By CBS13 Staff

SACRAMENTO - A man required an air ambulance after a tractor rolled down an embankment and crashed into a home in Calaveras County Saturday morning.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire was called out just before 9:00 a.m. to reports of a tractor that had gone off the roadway along Hartvickson Lane in Valley Springs. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered a tractor that had rolled down a 10-foot embankment and into a residence. 

Firefighters responded this morning to a tractor/backhoe that went off the roadway down a 10ft embankment and rolled...

Posted by Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Saturday, June 17, 2023

The driver of the tractor, only described as an adult man, suffered major injuries and was transported to a trauma center in Modesto. officials said.

No one inside the home was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

First published on June 17, 2023 / 2:53 PM

