Man in critical condition after downtown Sacramento stabbing

By Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A man was in critical condition after being stabbed in the downtown Sacramento area, police said Tuesday evening.

It happened in the area of K and 4th Streets near the Downtown Commons. The victim has since been taken to an area hospital.

The Sacramento Police Department said no arrests have been made and officers were working to gather more information at the scene. No suspect information was released.

It is not yet clear what led to the stabbing.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 5:46 PM PST

