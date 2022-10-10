Man hospitalized after North Sacramento shooting; investigation underway

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in North Sacramento early Monday morning.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive around 1:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. His injuries were considered serious and he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The man remains hospitalized, police say.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released.