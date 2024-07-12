Man found guilty in deadly stabbing spree at Sacramento-area wellness center

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A man was found guilty in a stabbing spree that killed two people and injured two others at a Sacramento County wellness center in 2020, prosecutors announced on Friday.

Martin Lackey-Garcia was found guilty of stabbing and killing a counselor at the Wellness and Recovery Center in Carmichael on Feb. 28, 2020, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said. Lackey-Garcia then stabbed a receptionist multiple times.

The receptionist survived after suffering fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

Lackey-Garcia then chased other employees after entering the building's courtyard. One employee fell and Lackey-Garcia stabbed him in the back and slashed his arm. That man also survived but suffered a severed artery.

As employees were running out of the building, Lackey-Garcia reentered the building when he stabbed and killed a fourth victim.

Lackey-Garcia exited the building and was taken into custody, prosecutors said.

A man told CBS13 that he chased Lackey-Garcia down Engle Road, where he tackled him and held him on the ground until deputies arrived.

On Friday, Lackey-Garcia was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Lackey-Garcia is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 8.