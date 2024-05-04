Man dies from apparent gunshot wound in Fair Oaks, deputies say
SACRAMENTO -- Deputies are investigating a man's death in the Fair Oaks area Friday night as a homicide.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the 4900 block of Hillridge Way around 11 p.m. for reports that a man was heavily bleeding.
On scene, they located the man unresponsive suffering from a severe head injury. He died at the scene.
Deputies said they believed his injury was from a gunshot wound.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene to take over the investigation.
The man has not been identified.