Man dies from apparent gunshot wound in Fair Oaks, deputies say

SACRAMENTO -- Deputies are investigating a man's death in the Fair Oaks area Friday night as a homicide.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the 4900 block of Hillridge Way around 11 p.m. for reports that a man was heavily bleeding.

On scene, they located the man unresponsive suffering from a severe head injury. He died at the scene.

Deputies said they believed his injury was from a gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

The man has not been identified.