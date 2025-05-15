Watch CBS News
Man found dead after crashing into Little Potato Slough in San Joaquin County

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A man was found dead after driving into Little Potato Slough in San Joaquin County late Wednesday night, the California Highway Patrol said. 

Around 11:15 p.m., the CHP responded to the end of Eight Mile Road, near the intersection of Empire Trace Road. 

Officers determined that a 60-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet west on Eight Mile Road when he continued through the intersection of Empire Trace Road, down a boat ramp and into the water.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office's dive team responded to the area and the driver was found dead underwater, the CHP said.

No passengers were inside the vehicle.

Officers said it's not known if DUI was a factor in the crash. 

Eight Mile Road was closed at the intersection for about six hours for the search and vehicle recovery. 

