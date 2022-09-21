Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after early morning apartment fire in Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Man dies after apartment fire in Sacramento
Man dies after apartment fire in Sacramento 02:05

SACRAMENTO – A man has died after a fire tore through an apartment in Sacramento early Wednesday morning.

Sacramento Fire says crews responded to the scene near 16th Avenue and Franklin Boulevard around 3 a.m.

Firefighters found heavy flames coming from the top floor of a 10-unit apartment building.

One man was found by firefighters in a second-floor unit. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later declared dead at the hospital, firefighters say.

Two other people were also taken to the hospital, both with less critical injuries.

The fire is now out. Exactly what started it is under investigation. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 6:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.