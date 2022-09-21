Man dies after early morning apartment fire in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A man has died after a fire tore through an apartment in Sacramento early Wednesday morning.

Sacramento Fire says crews responded to the scene near 16th Avenue and Franklin Boulevard around 3 a.m.

Firefighters found heavy flames coming from the top floor of a 10-unit apartment building.

One man was found by firefighters in a second-floor unit. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later declared dead at the hospital, firefighters say.

Two other people were also taken to the hospital, both with less critical injuries.

The fire is now out. Exactly what started it is under investigation.