Man dead after shooting in Stockton on Manchester Avenue

STOCKTON – Authorities are investigating after a man was shot dead in Stockton early Wednesday morning.

Stockton police say, just before 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue to investigate a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a man on the sidewalk who had been shot.

Officers started life-saving measures, but the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The man's name has not been released at this point in the investigation.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No information on a suspect has been released. 

First published on September 21, 2022 / 8:05 AM

