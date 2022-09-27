Watch CBS News
Man dead after shooting in Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Oak Park neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the 3800 block of 6th Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot.

That man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but police say he has since died.

The name of the man has not been released.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

The 6th Avenue shooting marks the third homicide investigation Sacramento police are dealing with within the past 12 hours. Late Monday night, police started investigating two separate shootings – including one at an apartment complex in South Natomas that left two people dead.

Police have said the two late Monday night shootings are not related. 

