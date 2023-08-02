Watch CBS News
Man dead after shooting in Citrus Heights; several people wanted for questioning

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CITRUS HEIGHTS – A man has died and several people are now wanted for questioning after a late-night shooting in Citrus Heights.

Citrus Heights police said, just after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 7800 block of Sayonara Drive to investigate several reports of a shooting.

At the scene, a man was found in the street; he had been shot several times, officers said.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but police said he was later pronounced dead in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The name of the man killed has not been released by authorities.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation. Police said there were several people seen running away from the area just after shooting that are now wanted for questioning. Detectives are also reviewing video surveillance of the scene. 

