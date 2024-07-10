Man convicted of deadly triple shooting of former roommates in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A man has been convicted of a shooting that killed his former roommate and wounded two others in 2019 in south Sacramento, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

On June 27, a jury found Trey Hallman guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder.

The deadly shooting happened on Aug. 23, 2019, when prosecutors said Hallman entered the backdoor of his former home armed with a 9mm handgun and wearing body armor.

Hallman then went upstairs where he found three of his former roommates sleeping, prosecutors said. He then shot two of them in their beds and another through a bedroom door.

Terrell Brown's sister said he was pronounced brain dead nearly a week after the shooting.

Two other victims were wounded in the shooting but have since recovered.

Hallman took off to the Bay Area after the shooting and eventually turned himself into police in Antioch.

He entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. But on Wednesday, the jury found him legally sane when committed the crime.

Hallman faces a maximum sentence of 114 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 30.