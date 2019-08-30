Sister Of Victim In Fatal Sacramento Triple Shooting Speaks Out

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - CBS13 is now learning new details about a triple shooting in South Sacramento now turned fatal.

Trey Hallman faces murder charges after shooting three of his roommates. One of those roommates, died from his injuries.

CBS13 spoke with the victim Terrell Brown's sister, Shannell Torrez. Torrez said he was pronounced brain dead early Thursday.

All three victims had been living in Sacramento, together.

Damon Saunders, one of the victims, said he went through surgery and was released from the hospital.

"I kind of heard him pushing on my door," Saunders said, remembering the harrowing moments on August 23.

If you'd like to help the victims of this shooting, a website and donation page has been created. You can find it here.