Watch CBS News
Local News

Man breaks into Sacramento building, dies after falling from sixth-story balcony

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A man fell to his death from a Sacramento building early Sunday morning after breaking into the business complex, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Fire crews were the first to arrive at the 1750 Howe Avenue scene around 2:30 a.m. due to a fire alarm, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

The Sheriff's Office said firefighters reported seeing a man who had broken in on the sixth-floor balcony. Not long after deputies arrived, the man climbed over the railing and fell.

Fire crews provided first aid, but the man died at the hospital from his injuries.

The Sheriff's Office said they investigated and found that the man had broken into the complex, caused $100,000 worth of damage, pulled a fire alarm and then made his way onto the balcony.

The Sheriff's Office has not identified the man as of Sunday morning.   

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue