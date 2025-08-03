Man breaks into Sacramento building, dies after falling from sixth-story balcony

A man fell to his death from a Sacramento building early Sunday morning after breaking into the business complex, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Fire crews were the first to arrive at the 1750 Howe Avenue scene around 2:30 a.m. due to a fire alarm, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

The Sheriff's Office said firefighters reported seeing a man who had broken in on the sixth-floor balcony. Not long after deputies arrived, the man climbed over the railing and fell.

Fire crews provided first aid, but the man died at the hospital from his injuries.

The Sheriff's Office said they investigated and found that the man had broken into the complex, caused $100,000 worth of damage, pulled a fire alarm and then made his way onto the balcony.

The Sheriff's Office has not identified the man as of Sunday morning.