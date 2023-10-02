Man arrested for stabbing 3 people, assaulting one in San Francisco

PIX Now Evening Edition 10-1-23 PIX Now Evening Edition 10-1-23 11:28

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of multiple stabbings and an assault, a spokesperson for the department said.

Police responded around 7:45 a.m. to the area of Market and Stockton streets on a report of an assault. Around the same time, reports of a stabbing came in near 4th and Market streets.

Officers detained a man who allegedly assaulted one person and stabbed three other people.

All four victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."