Man Arrested For Vandalism After Allegedly Knocking Down Winged Bronze Sculptures

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was arrested for vandalism Wednesday evening after reportedly knocking down bronze sculptures Downtown Sacramento.

Obtained by CBS13

Police say they received reports of the man knocking down statues around 5:30 p.m. and detained a man matching the description given to them in the 1100 block of 11th Street. The suspect's name was not released.

A local artist saw the bronze sculpture face down in Cathedral Square Wednesday evening and sent pictures to CBS13. He said he was surprised the suspect was able to turn it over because the material is "unbelievably heavy."

Two other winged sculptures were vandalized near Cathedral Square.

The winged sculptures appear to be from a series of nine sculptures by Mexican artist Jorge Marín that were put on display last March. According to the Sacramento Mayor's office of civic engagement, the installation was supposed to only stay up until Nov. 2019.

Obtained by CBS13

The nine sculptures were displayed on Capitol Mall between 8th and 9th Streets as well as between L Street and J Street along 11th.