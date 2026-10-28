Man acquitted by jury of deadly 2023 Woodland strip mall shooting

A Yolo County jury has acquitted a man who was charged in connection to a deadly shooting at a Woodland strip mall, officials said Wednesday.

David Manuel-Sanchez Gallardo had been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter following the incident, which happened on Dec. 3, 2023, according to his attorney Dale R. Gomes.

Police said that according to witnesses, a 36-year-old man was threatening someone inside a business at the strip mall. Gallardo then drove to the location, ran over the man with his vehicle, and eventually shot the man following an argument.

Officials said that Gallardo and the man who was shot knew each other and had been involved in an ongoing dispute before the shooting. Gallardo was arrested at the time and was charged with murder according to police.

Gomes said that Gallardo had been acting in self-defense and was protecting his wife when the shooting occurred.

"Mr. Gallardo and his family were the victims here, but those who were vested with the responsibility of vindicating the innocent failed the Gallardo family," Gomes said in a statement. "In spite of their failures, it was my pleasure to get Justice for David and his entire family."

The incident led to business owners at the strip mall speaking out and banding together in the immediate aftermath.